Poultry Days bulk chicken sales open

VERSAILLES — The committee is excited to announce more options for purchasing World-Famous Poultry Days BBQ Chicken to be served the weekend of August 14. NEW for 2020, bulk chicken can be purchased online at versaillespoultrydays.com. Chicken will be sold hot and tasty without sides in coolers of 20 halves for $130. All orders for bulk chicken must be placed by July 27.

Coolers of bulk chicken can be purchased online for pick up at the festival. After placing your order online, present your receipt in the Poultry Days walk-thru or drive-thru chicken lines to receive your chicken.

Also NEW for 2020 the festival is offering a Business Lunch Special on Friday, August 14. Purchase a minimum of two coolers of chicken and Poultry Days will deliver the chicken. Business Lunch Special chicken will be delivered by noon on August 14 within 25 miles of Versailles. This includes Greenville, Troy, Sidney, Minster, New Bremen, and Piqua!

Poultry Days will be following all local and state guidance while assembling and distributing chicken dinners as it relates to the health and safety of our guests. If in the unfortunate event that local restrictions prevent the sale of chicken, all pre-sale will be 100 percent refundable. Reach us at vpdchickenline@gmail.com with questions and visit versaillespoultrydays.com for event details and schedules.