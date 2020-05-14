New Madison Public Library available for calls, curbside pickup

NEW MADISON — At New Madison Public Library we are here, but we are not open to the public … sound familiar? The good news is that we are here to answer questions; call us from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 937-996-1741. Patrons can begin returning NMPL items. Remember that we are Fine Free so we are happy to have you keep your items if anyone in your house is still reading or watching them. Our Book Drop is open from Friday evening until Monday morning so you can return items all day Saturday and Sunday. We do ask that if patrons have more than 10 items, please call to schedule a time to drop them off.

If you are in need of something new to read or watch, the good news is that we have a building filled with thousands of items for you to check out today! Go to our website https://www.mynmpl.org and click on the Catalog. Limit your search to New Madison Public Library and place holds on anything you would like to pick up. Next, call us to schedule a curbside pickup. Before you know it, you will be kicked back watching your favorite movie or swinging in your hammock reading a new book.

