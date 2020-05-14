Phase 1 – Reopening J.R. Clarke Public Library

COVINGTON — The JR Clarke Public Library is currently in Phase 1 of reopening. The following guidelines are based on the recommendations from the Governor of Ohio, the State Library of Ohio, the Ohio Library Council, and our J.R. Clarke Trustee Board.

The “limited” Phase 1 is in place until we deem that our Phase 2 plan can be activated. The Phase 2 plan will allow a specific number of patrons in the library at any one time. Our library has resumed regular hours, but now include the following policies:

1. No patrons will be allowed inside the library during Phase 1.

2. All Staff Librarians will be wearing masks.

2. There will be two windows open for checking out of materials — by the North Door and by the South Door. There are also locations for Book Drop Off on each side.

3. Patrons can check out books from J.R. Clarke Library ONLY. During Phase 1, there is no delivery of books from other consortium libraries. Our library has no control over when the delivery will commence.

4. Patrons can search our books from home on their computer, tablet or cell phone through the use of our website, www.jrclarkelibrary.org, the COOL library app, and the Libby app, if you are looking for audiobooks.

5. Call us at 937-473-2226 to ask for assistance in finding the books you would like if you have no computer and/or wifi access. We will contact you when your books are ready for window pick-up!

6. We also have instructional videos on our website and Facebook for how to search for and order a book, specifically at J.R Clarke Library.

7. Fines will begin again on June 1, 2020.

8. Patrons can also give us book lists by email at info@jrclarkelibrary.org, fax at 937-473-8118, or phone 937-473-2226. When all else fails, we are here to help you in any way we can. We miss you all very much! Our other services of WiFi in our parking lot, sending a fax, making copies, or putting books together are still in place. Don’t forget…call us at 937-473-2226. We hope to see you very soon!