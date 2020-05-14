Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare holds car parade

VERSAILLES — In honor of Mother’s Day and Skilled Nursing Care Week, Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center held a car parade on Sunday, May 10, at the care center.

Over 50 vehicles and hundreds of family members and friends participated in the parade led by Versailles Police Department. Due to the visitor restrictions in place during these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic, parade participants were asked to remain in the cars and trucks.

Patients, residents, and staff watched from the windows and also outside while maintaining social distancing guidelines. The parade was filled with music playing, horns blaring, and kids waving to their loved ones.

“Not only was our parking lot filled but our hearts were too. Thank you to everyone for coming out and making our residents, patients, and staff feel so loved and supported,” said Kristy Earick, Senior Administrator of Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. “A special thanks to Sargent Josh Bolin from the Versailles Police Department for leading our parade and helping with logistics.”

Activities Director, Kim Fair, added “This is a very challenging time for families and friends with loved ones in care centers. We have been encouraging families and friends to reach out to their loves through phone calls, emails, texts, and video chats. Our residents and patients have been using our iPads for video calls, but we wanted to do something more. The tears of joy and love-filled smiles today were priceless.”

According to Earick, Versailles Rehab is taking all necessary precautions to protect the patients, residents, and staff, and to date, no patients or residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is accepting new admissions for short-term rehab and long-term skilled nursing care, including memory care. For more information, please call 937-526-5570 or visit the website at www.versaillesrehab.com. If you would like to know all of the protections in place at Versailles, please visit the website’s COVID-19 page.