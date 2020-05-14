Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services meeting slated for next week

MIAMI COUNTY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20. In keeping with orders limiting groups of people, the meeting will be held virtually, with just a few staff physically present to manage the online meeting. Members of the public including the press may watch the meeting on the Board’s Facebook Live video feed; no member of the public will be admitted to the Board office. Members of the public including the press who wish to watch or listen to the meeting may do so by watching the Facebook Live feed at https://www.facebook.com/tcbmds/videos/. Questions or comments may be submitted via text or voicemail to 937-265-8589 during the live session. Questions or comments received after the live session has ended may be addressed by Board staff or at the subsequent Board meeting. The Finance Committee will meet virtually beginning at 6 p.m.