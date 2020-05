DARKE COUNTY — Ed Curry, Chairman of Annie Oakley/Cancer Association of Darke County Golf Tournament, announces that due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the golf outing for July 20, 2020, has been canceled.

A big thanks to everyone who has supported the tournament in any way in the past and we look forward to next year!

Please mark your calendars for the 2021 outing which will be held July 19, 2021.