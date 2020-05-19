Financial Achievement Services sponsors the Gathering at Garst

DARKE COUNTY — For most people, financial success can seem an impossible task. Having the right guidance, however, can make finding that path to financial soundness much easier. Financial Achievement Services helps people reach their financial goals and is also a longtime sponsor of the Gathering at Garst helping contribute to its success. The event draws visitors from across Ohio, Indiana, and beyond and offers them a slice of Darke County’s rich history. It’s the generous support of sponsors that allows the Gathering at Garst to share all that we are proud of with so many visitors. The Garst Museum expresses its gratitude to Matt and Angie Arnold for the donation from Financial Achievement Services.

Planning for the 10th Gathering at Garst continues in hopes that the event scheduled for July 25 and 26, 2020, will take place. An official announcement will be made on June 15, 2020.