Center leads the way in keeping loved ones connected

VERSAILLES — During these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic and visitor restrictions, Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has led the way in keeping loved ones connected through technology.

Early in March, the Versailles Rehabilitation care team recognized that connecting residents and patients with family members and friends would need to be a priority as personal visits were first restricted. The center’s care professionals made a significant shift by developing ways to facilitate visits via “virtual” options including telephone, email, text, Skype, Facebook, and Zoom.

Connecting With The iPad Video Call Program

According to Activities Director Kim Fair, “We implemented our iPad Video Call Program on March 10th and haven’t looked back. Our residents and patients use our iPads every day, at all times of the day, with the busiest periods being in the afternoons.”

Zoom has been popular with many Versailles family members because they can connect with multiple relatives and friends in different locations at the same time. One such family member, Terry Poling, invited five other family members in different locations to all be on a call with their mother, Miriam Poling, who is a short-term rehab patient at Versailles Rehabilitation.

Versailles long-term care resident, Ruth Wirrig, virtually visits with her family daily. Mrs. Wirrig’s granddaughter, Marissa Wirrig, talks with her grandmother almost every day. Ms. Wirrig, who is a surgery scheduler at a major hospital in the Dayton area, has felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic both personally and professionally. “It’s been rough not being able to be with grandma, but it is so nice to be able to visit with her on the iPad. I can’t wait for this all to be over, so I can hug her again!”

During such an emotional and challenging time for family members of loved ones in care centers, Ms. Wirrig offered thanks to Versailles. “Thank you to everyone at Versailles. From virtual visits to the Mother’s Day parade, my family and I appreciate everything,” she added.

“We are so thankful that our senior leadership recognized the importance of our iPad Program and ordered extra devices so we could have iPads just for our high volume of video calls,” added Fair.

Protection In The COVID-19 Era

According to Kristy Earick, Senior Administrator, Versailles Rehab is taking all necessary precautions to protect the patients, residents, and staff, and to date, no patients or residents have tested positive for COVID-19. “With great humility, we have been blessed thus far to be COVID-19-free. We are well aware of the enormity of such a statement and are eternally grateful,” Earick said. “We have adopted every measure, and taken every possible precaution and then some.”

For anyone who would like to schedule video calls with Versailles Rehab residents and patients, please contact Kim Fair at 937-526-5570.