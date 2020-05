DARKE COUNTY — Memorial Day services at Teegarden Cemetery/ Congregational Christian Church will be held Sunday, May 24, 2020. Eck Ary-Douglas Dickey Ansonia American Legion Post 353 will conduct special services in the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. to honor veterans with the remainder of the service being held inside the church. Pastor Eric Knight will be the speaker. Social distancing guidelines will be observed.