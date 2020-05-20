Schulte named Franklin Monroe Elementary Teacher of the Year

PITSBURG — Franklin Monroe staff and community would like to congratulate Mrs. Kim Schulte on being named Franklin Monroe Elementary Teacher of the Year!

Mrs. Schulte has been at Franklin Monroe for over 22 years starting here in 1998-1999 school year. She has been our art teacher for Kindergarten through 6th grade as well as the gifted math teacher for 5th and 6th grade. She has also served as the student council advisor for our 4th, 5th and 6th-grade students for many years. As well as being named teacher of the year, Mrs. Schulte is also retiring this year after 33 years of dedicated service. Though her last year of teaching hasn’t gone as planned her theme for this year at school was “Throw Kindness Like Confetti” and this plays so true on Kim’s character throughout the years.

Kim lives in Versailles with her husband, Jim. She has three children and 2 grandchildren with one on the way; John, Elyse and Riley Schulte, Jessica, Adam and Hattie Hein, and Kristen & Colton Adkins.