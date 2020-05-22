Country Concert 2020 cancelled

FORT LORAMIE — In a post on its Facebook page Friday, the organizers of the Country Concert in Fort Loramie announced it was cancelling this year’s event.

“We are incredibly disappointed to have to reschedule our 40th Anniversary event until July 8, 9, 10, 2021,” said the post. “We explored every possible option to have the 2020 event safely for our fans, charitable organizations, vendors, sponsors, employees and local businesses.”

Organizers further stated, “Our plan is to have the same show for 2021. We will have more announcements on that coming very soon.”

Featured performers for the July 9 to 11, 2020 show were to include Alan Jackson, Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Old Dominion, and Jon Pardi.

Facebook commenters reacted with a mixture of sadness and disappointment.

“I am sorry this had to happen. This would have been our 21st year, it has become a big part of our lives,” said one commenter. “I know it had to have been a very difficult decision knowing how much the concert means to your family and the community. We look forward to seeing you next year.”

Country Concert said it would send out an email next week to ticket buyers on how to keep their seats for the 2021 event, or to request a full refund.

Country Concert 2020, scheduled to be held in Fort Loramie July 9 to 11, has been cancelled. Organizers plan to hold a 2021 event. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/05/web1_70678194_10156746816457921_783429239113252864_n.jpg Country Concert 2020, scheduled to be held in Fort Loramie July 9 to 11, has been cancelled. Organizers plan to hold a 2021 event. Facebook photo

Organizers to reach out to ticket buyers

By Erik Martin DarkeCountyMedia.com

Erik Martin may be reached by phone at 937-569-4312 or by email at emartin@aimmediamidwest.com

Erik Martin may be reached by phone at 937-569-4312 or by email at emartin@aimmediamidwest.com