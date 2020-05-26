Child airlifted after falling into fire pit

BRADFORD – A young child was airlifted for severe burns Monday evening after falling into a fire pit during a family’s gathering and Memorial Day celebration.

At approximately 7:14 p.m., emergency personnel from Bradford Fire and Rescue responded along with Deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department and CareFlight to 8408 Versailles Southeastern Road, Stillwater Beach Campground, on a juvenile that had fallen into a fire.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that several juveniles were playing at a campsite when a five-year-old male child fell into a fire pit receiving burns to his upper extremities.

The young child was treated on the scene Bradford Rescue, for what was described as non-life threatening injuries, prior to being transported to a landing zone established at the Bradford High School. The child was then transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital by CareFlight where his condition remains unknown at this time.

Darke County Deputies have stated that the juveniles were being supervised at the time of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A young child was airlifted for severe burns after falling into a fire pit. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/05/web1_8-inch-CareFlight-Versailles-05-25-20-Jim-Comer-1.jpg A young child was airlifted for severe burns after falling into a fire pit. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com