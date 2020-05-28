Safety Around Water program offered virtually

DARKE COUNTY — Teaching children how to be safe around water is not a luxury; it is a necessity. And this year, with more people likely to be hanging around their own backyard pools and exploring socially distant recreation on our area lakes and rivers, it is even more important that children learn water safety.

Although the YMCA of Darke County cannot host this year’s Safety Around Water program in person this year, the important lessons the program teaches will still be available to everyone in the form of virtual sessions to be made available online.

Sessions will be available June 1-5 on the YMCA’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ymcadarkecounty

“In many underserved communities, staying safe around water means keeping kids away from water,” said Sam Casalano, CEO of the YMCA of Darke County. “But water safety and swimming are important life skills that need fostering in all children, because you will not always be able to keep them away from water.”

Seventy-one percent of the world’s surface is covered in water, and children are 100 percent curious. The YMCA’s Safety Around Water program can help parents make sure children lean essential water safety skills, which can open up a world of possibilities for them to satisfy their curiosity safely.

Through Safety Around Water, parents and caregivers are encouraged to help their children learn fundamental water safety and swimming skills. Sessions include exercises that help kids adjust to being in water, fun activities that reinforce skills and specific safety topics, like what to do if you see someone in the water who needs help.

The program is geared toward unintended entries into the water and safety. Instruction also includes “Jump, Push, Turn, Grab” and “Swim, Float, Swim” — two skill sets that kids can use if they ever find themselves unexpectedly in the water.

“We want to thank The Early Bird and The Daily Advocate for supporting this very important program for us over the years and promoting it in the community, so we can reach as many children as possible,” Casalano said. “If we can keep even one child safer, its value is immeasurable.”

For additional information on programs or to learn how to get involved with the YMCA of Darke County, stop by or call either the Greenville 937-548-3777 or Versailles 937-526-4488 branch or visit the YMCA online at www.ymcadarkecounty.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ymcadarkecounty