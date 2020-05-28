Shelby, Mont. Co. 2020 fairs cancelled

DARKE COUNTY — Two counties near Darke County have announced they are cancelling their 2020 fairs due to concerns related to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Shelby County posted on its Facebook page Thursday the announcement that its 2020 would be cancelled. However, the announcement stated, “Committees are being made to explore options so that Jr. Fair aged exhibitors may show their projects in a modified manner. Details of those plans will be shared in the weeks to come, as they are laid out.”

The post further said, “Decisions will be made based on considering the public safety, in coordination with the Shelby County Health Department, while maintaining fiscal responsibility.”

The Montgomery County Agricultural Society Board of Directors announced it voted May 26 to cancel the 2020 Montgomery County Fair, but is planning to host a Junior Fair Livestock Exposition that will be open to livestock exhibitors and their families.

“We are just heartbroken to have to make this decision, but our priority must be the safety and well-being of our attendees and exhibitors,” said Mark Jimison, board president of the Montgomery County Agricultural Society. “We appreciate all the citizens and local businesses who have continued to support us during this difficult time, and we look forward to hosting the Montgomery County Fair again in 2021 — bigger and better than ever.”

A number of county fairs in Ohio are awaiting further guidance from the governor’s office. Fair boards in Darke County, Miami County and Mercer County have announced, for the time being, they are proceeding with fair plans as scheduled.

Shelby and Montgomery County have announced cancellation of their 2020 fairs. Shown is an aerial view of the Shelby County Fair from 2019. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/05/web1_DJI_0300-Edit.jpg Shelby and Montgomery County have announced cancellation of their 2020 fairs. Shown is an aerial view of the Shelby County Fair from 2019. Photo courtesy of Bryant Billing

Other fairs await guidance from state

By Erik Martin DarkeCountyMedia.com

Erik Martin may be reached by phone at 937-569-4312 or by email at emartin@aimmediamidwest.com

Erik Martin may be reached by phone at 937-569-4312 or by email at emartin@aimmediamidwest.com