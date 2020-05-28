Car wreck sends one to hospital

COLETOWN — A driver was injured Thursday morning after colliding into a building, causing moderate structural damage to the attached garage.

At approximately 9:06 a.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the 2800 block of State Route 571 West in reference to a single-vehicle crash with a vehicle into a building. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that a green Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling eastbound on State Route 571 when the female driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve at Wagner Road and continued off the right side of the roadway. The car spun out of control and came to rest only after colliding into the attached garage of a residence located at 2813 State Route 571.

The female driver of the Chevrolet, as well as an adult male front-seat passenger, was reported to be alert and talking to Darke County 911 Emergency Dispatchers upon the arrival of first responders to the scene. Both the driver and passenger were mechanically extricated due to the heavy damage to the vehicle.

The driver was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare in Greenville for what deputies described as minor injuries. The front seat passenger was evaluated by EMS refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

Firefighters from the Greenville Township Fire Department described the damage to the residence as “moderate structural damage.”

Two residents of the property, reported to be inside the home at the time of the crash, were able to escape injuries.

“We are lucky to be standing here” stated Clay Meadows, who was inside the home with his wife Kim at the time of the accident. “Had the car left the road a second later it would have ended up in our living room. In the seven years we have lived here our home has been hit at least once a year….give or take.”

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Jim Comer | The Daily Advocate