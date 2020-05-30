Greenville man dies in motorcycle crash

ARCANUM – A Greenville man succumbed to his injuries after being involved in a motorcycle crash in the early morning hours of Saturday. At approximately 2:01 a.m., emergency personnel from the Pitsburg Fire Department, Arcanum Rescue and CareFlight responded along with Deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to the 8400 block of Grubbs Rex Road in reference to a serious injury motorcycle crash.

According to a press release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that a Maroon 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Joel Garber (31), of Gordon Ohio, was traveling west on Grubbs Rex Road, and was struck in the rear by a White 2005 Suzuki GSX-R600, driven by Cody Schaar (28), of Greenville, Ohio, who was traveling West on Grubbs Rex Road.

This caused Mr. Schaar to be ejected from the motorcycle. Mr. Schaar was transported by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Mr. Schaar was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A Greenville man succumbed to his injuries after being involved in a motorcycle crash. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/05/web1_8-inch-CareFlight-05-29-20-Jim-Comer-Copy.jpg A Greenville man succumbed to his injuries after being involved in a motorcycle crash. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com