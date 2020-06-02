Steam Threshers cancel 2020 show

DARKE COUNTY — Another local organization has announced the cancellation of its 2020 event due to precautions regarding the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Darke County Steam Threshers Association announced on its Facebook page that it would not hold its annual reunion, originally scheduled for July 2 to 5, 2020.

“The health and safety of our members, vendors, and visitors is of the utmost importance. With the social distancing requirements, and other state regulations still in effect until July 1, 2020, we are concerned that these guidelines may not by lifted by July 4 weekend,” said Joanne Stuck, DCSTA president. “We feel that delaying this decision would cause difficulties in planning for those traveling and scheduling time off to attend our event.”

Stuck thanked the group’s sponsors and donors, saying monies collected would be carried forward to help with next year’s reunion, scheduled for July 1 to 4, 2021.

“This was not an easy decision, or one that we made in haste,” Stuck added. “We have been discussing it since the onset of everything, as to whether it was possible or not.”

Darke County Steam Threshers is located at the corner of Reed Rd. and U.S. 127. It promotes the education of many historical agricultural activities and methods, featuring steam power, tractors, and gas engines.