GHS holds ‘virtual graduation’ for class of 2020

GREENVILLE — It took a lot of work.

But, in the end, the Greenville High School virtual graduation came together perfectly — and gave this year’s graduating class the most traditional graduation ceremony possible.

It was a big hit when it aired for the first time Saturday night on Facebook Live and YouTube.com

“All the reaction was been extremely positive,” Greenville High School Principal Stan Hughes said. “They told us it must have taken a lot of time —and it did.”

It was very much a traditional graduation, done virtually.

“The word I would use is traditional,” Hughes said. “We wanted it to be as traditional as possible. That’s why we did all the things we did. We had the valedictorian speeches, the turning of the tassel, the alma mater.”

The valedictorian speeches were given by Andrew Ronald Bonfiglio, Amanda Ren Chui, Joshua Thomas Galloway, Anthony Louis Masso-Rivetti, and Natalie Noelle Milligan.

Joining them in the graduating class were Ethan Dean Flanery, Morgan Nicole Gilbert, Sophie Anne Gettinger, Makenzi Marie Glancy, Jessica Ann Mortensen, Inez Marco Munoz, Claudia Roson Wang, Sarah Grave Abell, Nathaniel Ryan Anthony, Cheyenne Nicole Arthur, Mariah Faith Bair, Alex Russell Baker, Logan Gene Baker, Logan Michael Baker, Monserratte Nicole Bandedo, Maggie Marie Bankson, Kiersten Halley Barnes, Haleigh Brooke Mayo-Behnken, Rae Lynn Benedict, James Dean Besecker, Zoe Mae Bethel, Tyler Jacob Beyke, Kaleb Michael Bingham, Gianna Marie Bixler, and Austin L. Blackburn;

Also, Courtney Allison Bryson, Courtney Irene Bucklew, Mary Rita Burk, John Emerson Butsch, Lisa Jean Capasso, Brandi Lee Carrubba, Kiersten Ahlyse Cates, Abigail Lynn Cattell, Trinity Lynn Chasteen, Samuel Free Cheadle, Caitlin Ellen Christman, Phoenix David Clark Holliday, Layne Ryan Claudy, Michael Edward Cline, Danielle Grace Colby, Nicholas Josiah Colby, Foster Liam Cole, Jasmine Rae Collins, Caleb Nathaniel Coppess, Zachary Brandon Chase Coppess, Jaden Elayne Cress, Caitlyn Marie Crow, Zackary Allen Curtner, Kathy H. Dang, and Grant Michael Davidson;

Also Natea Jaye Davidson, Riely Rae Lynn Davis, Katlyn Veronica Delaney, Brianne Mikayla Delong, Taylor Marie Denniston, Ethan Robert Detrick, David Allen Dinardo, John Luther Dorr, Hunter Charles Edward Drew, Macee Renee Dunfee, Luke Thomas Edwards, Christopher Joseph Elliott, Cylie Ann Etter, Trenton Keith Etter, Alyssa Ann Evers, Jared Owen Fender, Nathan Brannon Feurer, James Tobias Fields,Kenzie Madison Fields, Alec Jacob Fletcher, Reece Evan Flora, Dennis Caleb Forte, Zachary Jay Foster, Madilyn Paige Francis, and Dylan Alec Frazee;

Also Kansas Rebecca Ruthann Fyffe, Katrina Jane K Maria Garcia, Victoria Michelle Gibboney, Erica Nicole Gilbert, Ethan Layne Godown, Dustin Robert Wayne Grant. Brittany Renee Grice, Hannah Mary Germaine Grilliot, Destiny Leann Grillot, Scott James Grossi, Tytan Christopher Grote, Vanessa Gutierrez, Cheyenne Marie Harmon, Gloria Marie Harrison, Patrick Tyler Harsh, Angelina Grace Hayes, Gabriel Alexander Heilbrunn, Trenton Wesley Hemp, Mackenzie Logan Hess, Makayla Paige Hess, Taylor Madison Hines, Jonathan Tyler Hittle, Madison Nicole Hollopeter, Meghan Lorean Holman, and Sarah Frances Hoerger;

Also, Peyton Andrew Horr, Trudy Mae Housman, Ryan Michael Howard, Riley Marie Hunt, Michael James Huston, Alex Robert Hutt, Ryan Matthew Jaros, Katie Ann Jay, Amber Rose Jennings, Shelby Barbara Lynn Johns, Megan Marcia Johnston, Matthew John Karns, Jaida Leigh Kelly, Taylor Jane Kiskadden, Emma Marie Klosterman, Madison Paige Klosterman, Kelli Ann Kretschmar, Aubrey Grace Landis, Ian Michael Laux, Branson David Leigeber, Alivia Nichole Lindamood, Victoria Owen Livesay, Wyatt Orion Lloyd, Jessica Joyce Maize, and Caleb Josiah Maloon;

Also, Zane Matthew Joseph Macillas, Nikolas Clark Maples, Gabriel Nicole Market, Jacob Michael Martino, Nicole Marie Martino, Cameron Douglas May, Tristan Michael McDaniel, Haylee Danielle McFarland, Carson Douglas Meade, Elisha Grace Meeks, Erik Lloyd Menger, Levi Russell Midlam, Cole Reece Miller, Mikayla Lauren Miller, Terry Michael Miller, Chloe Elizabeth Mitchell, Dakota Lynn Nelson, Samantha Darlene Newberry, Kelly Chen Nguyen, Lainey Joe Oswalt, Shannon Rene Parent, Jacob Daniel Parsons, Austin Blake Perkins, Baylee Jett Petry, and Aliyah Lynn Pike;

Also, Mersadie Renee Pittsenbarger, Kaleb Michael Poe, Kaleb Steven Poole, Zoe Ryan Pressnall, Eric Daniel Price, Jani-ce Iris Ann Price, Matthew William Price, Angel Marie Punches, Corey Scott Quinn, Rodney Antonnio Richard, Ian Ricardo Riffell, Destiny Jane Robbins, Luis Axl Rodriguez Lezama, Grant Pierce Rollins, Macy Elziabeth Roseberry, Sarah Diane Sanders, Kiana Sue Elise Satterwhite, Hope JuneAnne Schaaf, Kaitlyn Daisy Schmidt, Taylor Mae Schmidt, Alexandria Breanna Seas, Grace Jean Self, Tony William Sells, Wesley Alan Shaffer, and Isabel Kalin Shaw;

Also, Devin Nathan Shepherd, Logan Matthew Shields, Dawson Clay Shirley, Seth Robert Simons, Brayden Julius Skinner, Blaine Robert Smith, Raymond James Smith, Riley Faith Smith, Chloe Lafaye Sowry, Brandon Uriah Spencer, Shawn Lewis Sprowl, Andrew David Stachler, Ethan Andrew Stark, Madelyn Paige Stewart, Lucy Marie Stiefel, Hailey Ann Stringfield, Abigail Lisa Swenson, Asia Christine Sykes, Alexandria Marie Tanner, Aubrey Marie Thompson, Kerstin Helen Turner, Kelsey Marie Underwood, Brookelynne Kristine Via, Chase Michael Waddle, and Nahja Tafari Walker.

Also, Grace Karah Washington, William Allen Weaver, Breena Rose Wendling, Michael Wayne West, Brianna Skye Wolf, Marcus Ryan Wood, Josilyn Marie Worden, Allison Kay Wyatt, Mason Steven Wykes, Eliza Grace Wysong, Katelyn Ruth Yates, Taylor Justice Gail Yates, Bobby Lee Yoder, Mikaila Tristian Yoder, and Damian Adimas York.

Scholarship winners include:

Fred Matix Memorial Scholarship: Ethan Flanery.

Deb Martin Memorial Scholarship: Amanda Chui.

GHS Student Council Scholarship: Sophie Gettinger, Chloe Sowry.

Shine On Corynna Scholarship: Ethan Flanery.

Lori Williams Memorial Scholarship: Ethan Flanery, Chloe Mitchell.

Greenville National Honor Society: Chloe Sowry.

Lambada Chi Omega Sorority

Gamme Epsilon Chapter of Greenville: Madilyn Francis, Ethan Flanery, Lainey Oswalt.

Greenville Business and Professional Women: Sophie Gettinger.

Elks Scholarship: Angelina Hayes.

Loman and Oliver Shiverdecker Scholarship (Edison): Madilyn Francis, Emma Klosterman, Taylor Schmidt, Ann Sykes.

Rotary Scholarship: Sophie Gettinger.

Foreign Language Scholarship: Angelina Hayes.

Robert and Mary Beasecker Engineering Memorial Scholarship: Mason Wykes, Tyler Beyke.

HRAWO Scholarship: Natalie Milligan.

Fort Recovery Industries Scholarship: Sarah Abell.

Dwight L. Brown Scholarship: Courtney Bucklew.

The Ohio State University Alumni Scholarship: Amanda Chui, Victory Livesay.

Miami University Alumni Scholarship: Angelina Hayes.

Greenville Athletic Booster Scholarship: Andrew Bonfiglio, Chloe Sowry, Cole Miller, Courtney Bryson, Emma Klosterman, Ethan Flanery, Morgan Gilbert, Sarah Abell, Sophie Gettinger, Tyler Beyke.

OHSAA Scholar Athlete: Natalie Milligan.

Wayne HealthCare Foundation Scholarship: Angeliana Hayes, Sarah Abell, Emma Klosterman, Josilyn Worden.

Darke County Foundation Scholarship: Tyler Beyke, Gianna Bixler, Andrew Bonfiglio, Courtney Bryson, Amanda Chui, Caleb Coppess, Brianne Delong, Christopher Elliott, Ethan Flanery, Sophie Gettinger, Angelina Hayes, Ryan Howard, Victor Livesay, Anthony Masso-Rivetti, Cole Miller, Natalie Milligan, Chloe Sowry, Lucy Stiefel, Josilyn Worden, Mason Wykes.

Greenville High School held a “Virtual Graduation” Saturday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_graduation-art.jpg Greenville High School held a “Virtual Graduation” Saturday. Gaylen Blosser | The Daily Advocate

Scholarship awardees named