Poultry Days accepting chicken orders

VERSAILLES — The Poultry Days board is committing to sell chicken or provide a full refund. In the unfortunate event that restrictions prevent the sale of chicken, all pre-sale bulk orders will be 100 percent refundable. There will not be refunds if chicken sales are conducted the weekend of August 14.

For 2020, bulk chicken can be purchased online at www.versaillespoultrydays.com. Chicken will be sold in coolers of 20 halves for $130. After placing your order online, present your receipt in the walk-thru or drive-thru chicken lines to receive your chicken. All orders for bulk chicken must be placed by July 27.

Also NEW for 2020 the festival is offering a Business Lunch Special on Friday, August 14. Purchase a minimum of two coolers of chicken and Poultry Days will deliver the chicken. Business Lunch Special chicken will be delivered by noon on August 14 within 25 miles of Versailles. This includes Greenville, Troy, Sidney, Minster, New Bremen, and Piqua.

Poultry Days will be following all local and state guidance when assembling and distributing chicken dinners as it relates to the health and safety of our guests. For further information, contact vpdchickenline@gmail.com