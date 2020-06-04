Union City HS lauds scholarship winners

UNION CITY, Ind. — Union City Junior Senior High School held its In-Person Family Commencement Ceremony the week of May 26 in the high school gymnasium. A parade was held on Saturday afternoon, May 30 in honor of this year’s seniors. The class of 2020 graduated 63 students.

Scholarships, grants, military education benefits, etc. amounted to a total of $846,708 to further the education of the applicable graduates. This included $147,700 from 98 local scholarships. The following graduates received scholarships via the Virtual Senior Reception which aired on Monday, May 25:

Derick Williams is the valedictorian of Union City High School Class of 2020. He received the Perry Valedictorian Award, Lily and Coca-Cola scholarships. He plans to attend the University of Notre Dame to major in Environmental or Electrical Engineering.

Katie Reichard is the salutatorian of Union City High School Class of 2020. She received the Alumni, Mark Welch Memorial, FFA Alumni, Jason Rickert Memorial, Environmental Education, Wanda Mann, Randolph County Extensions Homemakers, Harvest Land Co-Op, John D. Wilson, David L. & Carol F. Young Character Scholarship Award, and the Lily Finalist Scholarships. She plans to attend Purdue University and major in Agricultural Engineering.

Tony “Payne” Abel received the Class of 1983 and John & Prudie Schmidt Broadcasting Award Scholarships. He will be attending Indiana University East.

Quinton Adkins received the Class of 1983, James Moorman and Clyde & Sarah Alice Wise Scholarships. He plans to attend Hobart Institute of Welding Technology.

David Bowers received the Norman “Red” Young Memorial, Stephen Family and the Walter L. Shaw Music scholarships. He will be attending Purdue Polytechnic.

Ashley Cline received the UC Athletic Boosters, New Lisbon Christian Church, Melissa D. “Missy” Lee Memorial, Bill & Mary Lou Fulk Memorial and Randolph Eastern Classroom Memorial Scholarships. She will be attending Indiana State University.

Grace Collins received the National Honor Society-Member, VFW Auxiliary, Gene & Roberta Bennett Scholarship Fund, Wanda Mann, Harry & June Loy, John D. Wilson, Randolph Eastern Classroom Teachers Association Memorial and the Claire Lynch Scholarships. She plans to attend Indiana University East.

Luzmaria Corona Lara received the Lady Indian Basketball-Larry Wilson Memorial Scholarship.

Madisyn Cox received the Lady Indian Basketball-Larry Wilson Memorial Scholarship.

Grace Fleming received the Class of 1983 Scholarship. She will be attending Edison State University.

Paula Gallegos received the American Legion, John D. Wilson, Tony Puccini Memorial, Class of 1983 and Dellarose Sickels Scholarships. She plans to attend Indiana University East.

Mackenzie Green received the Lady Indian Basketball-Larry Wilson Memorial, Class of 1983, Alumni, Thomas E. Leahey Leadership Award, Adelsperger Family Endowment, Delta Theta Tau – Myrtle M. Adelsperger Memorial, Doris Mendenhall Memorial, and St. Vincent Randolph Hospital Auxiliary Scholarships. She will be attending Indiana University East.

Mikayla Green received the VFW Auxiliary, Class of 1983 and Wesley United Methodist Church Scholarships. She plans to attend Ivy Tech Community College and Indiana University East.

Matthew Hampshire received the UC Swim Team, VFW Auxiliary, Elijah Hatton Memorial and Environmental Education Scholarships. He will be attending Ivy Tech Community College.

Jayden Hindsley received the Class of 1983 and Class of 1970 Scholarships. He will be attending Indiana University East.

Heidi Livingston received the National Honor Society “Make a Difference,” Randy Players, Alumni, Steve Hinshaw Humanitarian Award, Duane E. & Ruby M. Wickersham Memorial, Rotary Club Citizenship Award, Rotary Club Speech Contest and John D. Wilson Scholarships. She plans to attend Indiana University Bloomington.

Mya Maloy received the UC Athletic Boosters, Tony Puccini Memorial, Spartanburg United Methodist Church, Alumni, John D. Wilson and Martha Goodman Scholarships. She plans to attend Indiana University East.

Emily O’Connor received the UC Swim Team, UC Athletic Boosters, Alumni-Gertrude Brady Memorial, Carl C. Keller & Virginia Whitman Keller, Delta Theta Tau-Lambda Chapter, VFW-Ron Moore Memorial, St. Vincent Randolph Hospital Auxiliary and Edith Winn Scholarships. She will be attending Indiana University East.

Shadaisy Smith received the Lady Indian Basketball-Larry Wilson Memorial Scholarship. She plans to attend Ball State University.

Braxton Wright received the UC Athletic Boosters, New Lisbon Christian Church, VFW Auxiliary, Class of 1983 and Gloria Godfrey-Larry Wasson Scholarships. He will be attending Indiana State University.

Morgan Wymer received the UC Athletic Boosters, Sigma Phi Gamma, Alumni, Carl C. Keller & Virginia Whitman Keller, Chet Mock Memorial, Kellie Stephen & Dave Furby Memorial, Tri Kappa, St. Vincent Randolph Hospital Auxiliary, John D. Wilson and Claudia Wise Scholarships. She plans to attend Indiana University Kokomo.