Non-traditional social a success

ROSSBURG — There may not have been the usual crowd that comes to the annual Rossburg Ice Cream Social at the Rossburg Fire Department, but people showed up in their vehicles to pick up chicken dinners and home ice cream late Saturday afternoon.

That event is what the fire department decided to do this year in lieu of the social, because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Carla Cothran, wife of former fire chief and president of the auxiliary, remarked afterwards, “To all of you that came out to support the very non-traditional Ice Cream Social, thank you. We were not sure how this drive-thru thing would go. We started out thinking 400 dinners would be too much, to ‘nope we probably should order our normal, 650.’”

“The ice cream was a little bit more tricky, but the champions that you all are, we sold out of ice cream within 10 minutes and chicken (660 halves) within 45 minutes. We are truly sorry to those that walked/drove away with nothing. But we thank you all the same,” she added.

Festival-goers undoubtedly missed the usual good time that is had there with such activities as entertainment, games for everybody and a pie auction, yet still decided to support the local fire department, for which the proceeds go.

Also featured at the ice cream social is a raffle. And, those who arrived Saturday had the opportunity to purchase tickets for the raffle, which will be held at noon Sept. 12 at the fire department.

Ticket sales for the social’s annual event will continue, with winners to be named in a Facebook Live feed at noon that day.

“Tickets are still available from any board member, firefighter and auxiliary member,” Cothran said. “The winning tickets will be drawn by new Fire Chief Rob Widener.”

Vehicles started lining up in the Rossburg Fire Department parking lot at least a half hour earlier than the start time at 4 to pick up chicken dinners and ice cream. At least three lines were full of vehicles the whole time, then some had to be turned away as the dinners and ice cream sold out in record time. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_ROSSBURG-SOCIAL.jpg Vehicles started lining up in the Rossburg Fire Department parking lot at least a half hour earlier than the start time at 4 to pick up chicken dinners and ice cream. At least three lines were full of vehicles the whole time, then some had to be turned away as the dinners and ice cream sold out in record time. Provided photo

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.