Greenville man jailed for disorderly conduct, warrant

GREENVILLE — A Greenville man is in the Darke County Jail following an incident late Friday evening.

Just before midnight June 5, officers from the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to Roosters Coop, 308 South Broadway Street, Greenville, on a report of a disorderly subject with a knife.

The subject in question, Cody Crawford, 24, of Greenville, was found to be intoxicated and disorderly, yelling obscenities and threats to those there. Officers discovered Crawford had a active warrant for his arrest through the Darke County Sheriffs Office for contempt of court on a original charge of DUI with 68 days to serve, no bond.

A knife was seized from his person, and he was placed under arrest.

Crawford fought with officers attempting to place him in a police cruiser. During the scuffle, an arresting officer received abrasions to his right hand, elbow, and left knee while taking Crawford to the ground. Later, at the jail, Crawford repeatedly beat his head against a partition, causing a small laceration on his forehead.

Crawford faces a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.