Sigler presides over Indiana Elks

UNION CITY, Ind. — James B. Sigler was sworn in a president of the Indiana State Elks this past weekend in a ceremony held at the Union City, Ind., Elks Lodge.

Involved in the Elks for 15 years, he said it was pretty early on that he decided he want the state presidency.

“Once you decide to get involved, it takes about 12 years to get to be state president,” he explained.

Sigler, who now lives in Fishers, Ind., had lived in Union City for more than 40 years before that.

“I coached football, tennis, and basketball for eight years in Union City,” he said.

How does it feel being state president?

“I started thinking about coming president in 2009 by watching by good friend finish his year as the state president of The Indiana Elks,” he commented. “It means the world to me. I met my wife through the Elks. We have met some many awesome people along the way.”

Sigler said there are eight state officer and membership is just shy of 16,000 Elks members.

“I will travel around the State of Indiana and visit all 57 lodges and see what great work they do in their communities,” he said. “I will also attend Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky’s State conventions and represent the state of Indiana. I was also to carry the Indiana flag at our National convention in Baltimore.”

The new president, whose mother Debbie Sigler and brother Richard Sigler are lifetime residents of Union City and both Elks members, is married to Nicole Sigler, and they have a daughter Brittany.

His wife is also an Elk member and a past Exalted Ruler.

“My wife and I met in Houston, Texas, at the Elks National convention,” he said. “We have a grandson named Griffin who we get to hang out with a lot.”

Daughter Brittany is a graduate of Union City Community High School.

The 45-year-old said he was an education major and hold his bachelor’s degree in that.

“I work for Fastenal in Indianapolis and I am a teacher at the Fastenal School of Business,” he said. “My saying for this year is ‘Hand in Hand Indiana Elks we can.’ Through our travels throughout the state we will be raising money for cancer research and suicide prevention. It is an honor to serve this great order.”

James Sigler takes part in his swearing-in ceremony as president of the Indiana Elks Lodge. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_SIGLER-SWEARING-IN.jpg James Sigler takes part in his swearing-in ceremony as president of the Indiana Elks Lodge. Provided photo

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

