Arcanum seats 2 new members, talks sidewalks

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum welcomed two new council members during its Tuesday night regular session.

New Council Members Taylor Somers and Tammy Brunes took the oath of office at the meeting. They fill the seats vacated by outgoing council member Blaine Vencill and former council member and Mayor Greg Baumle. Council President Bonnie Millard is acting mayor until an election is held.

During the meeting, the importance of the sidewalk repairs program being completed was stressed.

According to Arcanum Village Administrator Bill Kessler, “The sidewalk repair program that was started last year has gone quite well.” Out of 45 sidewalks which were scheduled for repair, only eight still need to be completed.

“It’s very important. It’s a liability for the property owner and if we don’t say something then it becomes a liability to the village,” he said. “We’ve been very easy on making for sure that people had plenty of time, we’ve come up with plans and it’s gone quite well.”

The park’s ballfields have been reopened. The restrooms, however, will only be open when people are coming out to play. The village is maintaining the facilities.

Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, the Arcanum swimming pool repairs have been delayed. The pools were originally expected to be open by the end of June, but this date has been moved to the beginning of July. The pool is getting a fresh coat of paint along with repairs.

In other business, it was announced the installation of new police cruiser cameras has begun.

Ordinance 2020-14, an ordinance establishing a Capital Assets Policy for the village, and directing and authorizing the village fiscal officer to maintain said policy, was passed by council.

Arcanum Village Council meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 7 p.m. For further information, go online to www.villageofarcanum.com.

Arcanum Village Council welcomed two new members to the council during its Tuesday night meeting.