Child treated after golf cart accident

GREENVILLE — A young child was airlifted Thursday evening after reportedly suffering injuries after being run over by a golf cart on the outskirts of Greenville.

At approximately 7:16 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue were dispatched along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and CareFlight to the 4100 block of Children’s Home-Bradford Road in reference to a juvenile ran over by a golf cart.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that a 4-year-old male child was playing under adult supervision outside of a private residence, located at 4196 Children’s Home-Bradford Road. A blue and black E-Z-GO golf cart, driven by an adult, backed over the small child who was attempting to climb onto the rear of the cart while it was in motion.

The young child was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue for what was described as non-life-threatening injuries prior to being flown by CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital for precautionary reasons.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

