Man arrested after high-speed pursuit

GREENVILLE — At least one person was taken into custody early Friday morning after a driver led officers from the Greenville Police Department in a high-speed pursuit throughout the City of Greenville.

According to initial reports, shortly after 2 a.m., officers observed a Chrysler 300 speeding near the intersection of East Water Street and Boston Street and attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle failed to comply and began fleeing from officers down East Water Street before turning onto Boston Street.

The suspect, whose identity has yet to be released, led the police on a chase through several residential areas, traveling down alleyways and streets, before eventually leading the pursuit outside of the city. The Greenville Police Department was joined by the Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies as the pursuit came to an end on State Route 49 North outside of the Greenville City limits near Beanblossom Road.

The male driver of the vehicle, who faces multiple charges in relation to the pursuit, was peacefully taken into custody by Greenville Police without any further altercation. A male passenger of the vehicle was detained by officers and later released on the scene.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

One person is in custody following a high-speed pursuit in Greenville early Friday morning. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_Comer-039.jpg One person is in custody following a high-speed pursuit in Greenville early Friday morning. Jim Comer | The Daily Advocate