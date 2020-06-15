Brim cut hair for a good cause

UNION CITY, Ohio — Daisy Brim said she decided back in 2018 that she would donate her hair.

“I made this decision because, growing up, everyone would tell me that they would die to have my natural red hair and that it was so beautiful,” Brim said. “So I thought why not grow it out and donate it to someone that would love to have it.”

So, that happened just recently on June 11, thanks to Angel Emrick at Studio E.

“I’m donating my hair to Children With Hair Loss,” Brim said. “I have done lots of research about where to donate my hair to and this non-profit was the right fit for me. Children With Hair Loss is a non-profit organization that provides human hair replacements at no cost to children and young adults facing medically-related hair loss. When a child’s hair is lost due to cancer treatments, Alopecia, Trichotillomania, burns, etc., the painful effects are far deeper than just cosmetic. Each year, the number of children requesting their hair replacements increases and with support from others, they can continue to increase the number of children they are able to help in the future! Their headquarters resides in South Rockwood, Michigan.”

Brim, who has never donated hair before but always wanted to, said if a person wants to donate his/her hair, the hair has to be healthy. So for the past two years, I barely used any heat (curling iron/straightener) on my hair so it was able to grow and still be healthy. I went and got trims to keep it growing and, after two years, Angel finally told me I would have enough to donate. So after she cut it, I just got on the Children With Hair Loss website and filled out a paper and sent my hair to them. It’s an easy process but takes a while.”

Does she like her new look?

“I have had short hair before and I love it. It just takes some time to get used to,” she replied.

Brim said she has been growing out her hair since 2018 and was supposed to get it cut and donated in April 2020. Then, the pandemic set in and it was held off until beauty salons and such were permitted to open back up again.

This past May, she completed her associate’s degree in business management and entrepreneurship at Sinclair Community College.

A graduate of Mississinawa Valley High School and daughter of Deke and Chrissy Brim, she is working at the Greenville Dairy King and teaches dance classes at Sandy’s School of Dance in Union City.

