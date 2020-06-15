County extends real estate tax date

GREENVILLE — On Monday, the Darke County Board of Commissioners voted to extend date for collection of county real estate taxes to July 24, 2020.

In March, the commissioners extended the time of payment to July 10, 2020. This was followed by an amended date, voted on June 3, to extend the collection date to June 17.

Commissioner Matt Aultman explained the contractor which is responsible for printing and mailing the tax bills for the County Treasurer has experienced difficulty in printing the bills, thus the reason for the extension.

In other business, the commissioners gave approval to submission of a PY2019 Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice to the Ohio Development Services Agency Office of Community Development, as part of the county’s PY2020 Community Development Block Grant application.

Further, the county announced it will advertise for bids for Arcanum’s Northwest Area Storm Outlet Replacement, with bids due July 8, 2020, at 1 p.m.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. For more information, go to the board’s page at mydarkecounty.com

By Erik Martin DarkeCountyMedia.com

Erik Martin may be reached by phone at 937-569-4312 or by email at emartin@aimmediamidwest.com

