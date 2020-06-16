Community grant applications available

DARKE COUNTY — Local non-profit organizations that serve Darke County residents are invited to apply for grants from the Darke County Foundation. Approximately 30 organizations will be selected to receive a total of $40,000 in grants. Organizations must be qualified tax-exempt by the Internal Revenue Service as 501(c)3 or equivalent. Applications must be completed online at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/grantinfo. Deadline to apply is June 30, 2020.

Organizations, schools, or churches that provide the following programs or services in Darke County are encouraged to apply:

· Social service and stability

· Health and well-being

· Arts education and enrichment (music, visual arts, theater, etc.)

· Agricultural-environmental awareness, or water and soil conservation

· General education for youth or adults

· Community beautification

· Recreation and sports

· Religious

· Animal welfare

Grant payments will be made in August. The Darke County Foundation is a community foundation dedicated to improving the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. For more information, call 937-548-4673, e-mail dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org, or visit www.darkecountyfoundation.org