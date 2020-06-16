Martin named Advocate, Early Bird editor

GREENVILLE — Aim Media Midwest, LLC, parent company of Darke County Media, is pleased to announce the naming of Erik Martin as editor of Greenville’s The Daily Advocate and Early Bird newspapers, effective June 15, 2020.

Martin returns to the Darke County community, having previously worked as a reporter for The Daily Advocate from 2015 to 2019.

“We at AIM Media are very excited that we are able to bring Erik back to Greenville and Darke County and share with him all the fun and activities ahead that are a vibrant part of life in a great Midwestern community. We wish him the best as he gets reacquainted with everyone,” said Ron Clausen, Group Publisher for AIM Media Midwest.

Martin is a 1988 graduate of Milton-Union High School and received his B.A. in English from Huntington University in 1994. He has 25 years of experience in publishing, working as an editor, reporter, proofreader, and author. Previous stops include Amos Press in Sidney, Ohio, Mazer Corporation in Dayton, Ohio, Scout Publishing in Cleveland, and the former New Carlisle Sun and Tipp City Herald newspapers. He is a native of nearby West Milton, Ohio, where he lives with his wife, Jennifer, and their children.

“I would like to extend my thanks and appreciation to Ron Clausen and AIM Media President and COO Rick Starks for placing their faith in me as we set out on this new and exciting path going forward,” said Martin. “The great people of Darke County deserve to have accurate, timely and engaging news coverage of the things which matter to them. Together, along with the dedicated staff at Darke County Media, we will provide this, and more.”