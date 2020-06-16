PAWS Bingo returns June 25

GREENVILLE — Ruth McDaniel, acting president of the Darke County Humane Society (DCHS), has announced that PAWS Bingo is back and will return to the PAWS Bingo Hall on June 25.

However, she noted that there have been some temporary changes that will be taking place as everyone copes with COVID-19.

“DCHS will be reducing Bingo from two nights a week to only Thursdays for now,” she said. “They will be adding some needed precautions to insure the safety of volunteers and players as we cope with the pandemic. Players will need to pay attention to new signage that provides directions and spacing for social distancing.”

Players will now enter the PAWS Building, located at 848 Martin Street in Greenville, from the rear side door. Upon entrance, they will be directed to proceed single file to sign in for their ‘Hot Ball’ number and then proceed to the window to pay. Once paid, they will proceed into the hall for their Bingo sheets and will find the pull tab tickets sellers now selling from a ‘designated table’ before the games start and during breaks. They will still sell on the floor during the games.”

She added, “Tables and chairs will be spread out for social distancing and they will limit to half capacity, but the hall can still hold up to 200 people.”

Volunteer workers, she pointed out, will be required to wear masks and gloves and they will get a temperature check upon arrival.

“Players are strongly encouraged to wear masks,” McDaniel said. “No one with signs or symptoms of illness should attend. Hand sanitizers will be readily available. Food sales will resume with a more limited menu and condiments will now be in individual packets. The kitchen will shut down after the last break.”

And, there is one other major change.

“Bingo game payouts will now be based on attendance,” McDaniel reported. “The more players, the bigger the jackpots, so bring a friend! Hot Ball payouts will be for $520, with $500 to the winner and $20 going back to the Humane Society. The games begin with the Early Bird game at 6:30 p.m.”

Doors will not open until 5:30 p.m.

“Please remember that with the pandemic, DCHS has been without income (except some kind community donations) for months,” she said. “Please come out to support your local non-profit Humane Society!”

