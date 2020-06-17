Driver’s license exam station will not reopen

GREENVILLE — The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will not reopen its driver’s exam station in Greenville, and will be moving out of its current building effective September 30.

During the Wednesday session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners, it was learned the BMV was providing the county a 90-day notice on its intent to terminate its lease at 641 Wagner Ave., Suite B., a county-owned property.

The BMV deputy registrar license agency on Wagner Avenue, however, will remain open.

Commissioner Matt Aultman said he believed, in addition to Darke County, the BMV exam stations in Preble and Shelby Counties had also closed.

A representative of the Darke County BMV confirmed that its exam station in Troy in Miami County remains open, and the BMV website shows the Huber Heights and Lima exam stations are open.

BMV locations were closed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Ohio saw a phased reopening of stations beginning in May.

A call to the State BMV for comment on why it was closing the Greenville exam station was not answered.