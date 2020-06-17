Darke County Fair remains a ‘go’

DARKE COUNTY — During a Wednesday night special session, the Darke County Agricultural Society voted to continue with its plans to hold the Darke County Fair in August as scheduled.

With more than 50 spectators in attendance, the board said while it may be necessary to make some adjustments versus prior years, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it still hopes to have a full schedule of events during its Aug. 21 to 29 fair.

Many nearby counties have cancelled their fairs altogether or reduced the scope of their events.

The board consulted with Darke County Health Commissioner Dr. Terry Holman prior to the session.

In a statement, the board said it wants to conduct the fair “in a safe manner in accordance with Executive Orders of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, orders of the Ohio Department of Health, specifically, the Responsible Restart Ohio guidelines, and any recommendations for the Darke County General Health District.”

However, the statement said the motion is “subject to be revisited as changes to the scope and plans for conducting could be altered as a result of local or State guidelines/recommendations as well as legislation from the Ohio Legislature.”

Board President Jim Zumbrink thanked everyone for expressing their concerns on whether or not to hold the fair and that the board had put much thought into its decision.

“We care about the health, welfare of the community, the finances,” he said. “There are many things we’ve had to consider and why we’ve put in this time and effort.”

Dena Wuebker, an FFA advisor with Versailles High School, thanked the board for its decision.

“We know it was not an easy decision,” she said. “But it’s important to showcase our youth, showcase our agricultural industry. Whatever you need to have as full a fair as possible, let us know.”

Many others also offered their thanks and support for the decision to move forward.

Fair Manager Brian Rismiller also thanked the many youngsters who contacted the board to express their desire to continue.

The board will meet next Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. to discuss plans more in depth.

Board intends to run full fair in August