Fireside Resort open for business

GREENVILLE — In its second season, Fireside Resort, located on Shade Road west of Greenville, offers many services for those who enjoy camping and the outdoors.

Last year it operated on a temporary camping license through the Darke County Health Department.

“We started this year in January by getting our state license,” said Jean Bomholt, whose family are owners in the operation. “This has always been a dream of mine. I grew up camping with my family. It was something us kids always looked forward to. Then I saw this online and we checked into it. After we saw it, we fell in love with it.”

Owners in the business are Jean’s husband Nate Bomholt, daughter Kylie Mattraw, son-in-law Robert Mattraw, of Celina daughter Vanessa Wendel and Vanessa’s fiancé Tim Magoto of Versailles.

The Bomholts’ other daughters, Sierra, Kirsten, Cassie and Emma, are also helping out, and their two grandsons, Bentley and Easton Mattraw.

Nate, and his wife have lived in Versailles the past seven years. The family purchased the property on Shade Road from the Greenville Eagles Lodge last April.

They have enjoyed being here.

“Greenville has so much to offer for traveling families, she said. “It has been a lot of work and a lot of fun. We are meeting a lot of wonderful people. The local health department as well as the state department have been great. Ginger from Darke County Health Department has helped guide us through the campground and Coronavirus guidelines.”

And, yes, it’s been stressful, especially when the Coronavirus pandemic hit.

“We were very stressed back and forth, like a lot of businesses, waiting to find out if we could open.” she said. “We’re not stress-free now but it is better than what it was. It’s been a learning experience understanding all the state campground codes.”

The owners transitioned the property into a campground where there are currently 34 campsites in use, but are expecting to have 74 next year. Of the 34, 24 are permanent sites, while 10 are weekend sites. They are also planning on adding a swimming pond this year.

“We get a temporary food license to deliver food to the sites for special events,” Jean said. “All of our family is involved in making the food.”

Fireside Resort is putting the banquet hall on the property to use by renting it out for affordable parties and receptions.

Golf carts are allowed on the grounds, and other features include volleyball; horseshoe pits; a large playground; a shelter house in the back which could be used for outdoor ceremonies; and trails for golf carts, walkers, and bicyclists.

A camp store on the grounds features such products as candy, soft drinks, firewood, personal hygiene products, first-aid supplies and a selection of camping decor. Also, in the store are games (ping pong, pool, foosball and Giant Connect 4).

“We have no cabins yet…maybe in the future,” said Jean, who said the family is appreciative to their current seasonal campers who want to help out on the grounds and for joining the Fireside camping family.

The camping season at Fireside Resort is from April 15 to Oct. 18.

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749.

