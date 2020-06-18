Health Department to begin regular hours

GREENVILLE — The Darke County General Health District will reopen offices to the public with regular hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday starting Monday, June 22, 2020.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask upon entering the building. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you. Furthermore, we ask that you not enter the building if you have the following symptoms; fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea. Finally, please do not enter the building if you have had contact within the last 14 days with someone who has been tested for or has been suspected of having COVID-19.

The Nursing Division will be giving vaccinations every Tuesday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule an appointment with the Nursing Division, call 937- 548-4196 ext. 224. For all patrons over 2 years of age, a mask will be required to be worn.

When you arrive at the health department for your vaccination appointment, please stay in your car and call 937-548-4196 ext. 224. We will notify you when we are ready for you to enter the building. This will help limit people gathering in one area, which will aid in keeping everyone healthy.

The Environmental and Vital Statistics (birth and death records) encourages strongly appointments for staff availability and to limit the number of people in the office.

A copy of the current Director’s Orders can be found at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/static/publicorders/Directors-Stay-Safe-Ohio-Order.pdf. General questions regarding the orders should be made by calling the Ohio Department of Health’s phone number at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. If you have a complaint regarding a business and the Stay Safe Ohio order, call 937-548-4196 ext. 209.