BPW installs 2020-2021 officers

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club (BPW) June 11 meeting was conducted by the newly elected officers President Kasey Christian, Vice President Peggy Foutz, Secretary Karen Sink, Treasurer Tammy Dietrich, and Assistant Treasurer Maria Moore at the shelter at the VFW Post 7252.

The officers were sworn in by former club president, Deb Smith. This was the last meeting prior to the summer break. The new meeting year will start again with the September 10 meeting.

Meetings are held the second Tuesday of every month from September through June. The club holds four fundraising events throughout the year to raise funds for scholarships for Darke County Young Women. This past year, BPW awarded seven $750 scholarships, along with a $500 Anna Britton scholarship. The incoming officers will meet over the summer months to make plans for the upcoming club year.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information. Those interested in learning more about the club can contact any of the officers by email at greenvillebpwclub@yahoo.com or visit our Facebook page at Greenville BPW Club.