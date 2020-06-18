2020 Annie Oakley Days cancelled

GREENVILLE – Sometimes a sure shot isn’t so sure. And Annie Oakley fans be waiting until 2021 to celebrate Darke County’s famed sharpshooter.

The Annie Oakley Festival Committee has voted to cancel this year’s Annie Oakley Days Festival, originally scheduled for July 24 to 26, 2020.

“After receiving our guidelines from the Darke County Health Department, and in discussion with our committee members, we felt it was best for us to cancel this year’s event out of concerns for the health, safety and wellbeing of the community,” said Committee President JoEllen Melling.

As well, there will be no shooting competition or any parade.

Last year’s Annie Oakley winner, 2019 Miss Annie Oakley Madison Werner, will continue her reign until next year.

The Annie Oakley Days Festival will return July 23 to 25, 2021, with the annual shooting competition taking place earlier that week.

“We want to thank all of those who were planning to sponsor the 2020 Annie Oakley Festival, and all of the Concessionaires and Vendors who were planning on coming, as well as those who had sent in advertisements. Your ongoing support of the Annie Oakley Festival is so greatly appreciated,” Melling added.