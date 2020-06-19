Two injured in wreck

UNION CITY, Ohio — A Thursday afternoon crash has left two people injured and transported to an area hospital.

At approximately 3:47 p.m., emergency personnel from Union City, Ohio Fire and Rescue responded along with Union City, Indiana Rescue and Deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the area of 408 State Route 47 in reference to a two-vehicle accident with possible injuries.

According to Darke County Sheriff’s deputies, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that the two vehicles involved had been both traveling westbound on State Route 47 when the lead vehicle, a purple Dodge, slowed to traffic in an attempt to make a southbound turn onto Armold Road. A second vehicle, a black Chevrolet, collided into the rear of that vehicle before continuing westbound eventually coming to rest in the eastbound lane of traffic.

The drivers of both vehicles were treated on the scene by EMS prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for what were described as minor injuries. No further details of the accident were available at the time of the incident.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.