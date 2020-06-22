Downtown Greenville fire ruled suspicious

GREENVILLE — A Sunday morning fire in downtown Greenville is being investigated by authorities after being ruled suspicious in nature.

At approximately 6:08 a.m., firefighters from the Greenville City Fire Department responded along with officers from the Greenville City Police Department and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the area of 101 East Main Street in reference to a vehicle fire.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that a red 2005 Chevrolet SS pickup truck, parked off of Broadway near the traffic circle, was discovered to be on fire with smoke and flames showing from the bed of the truck. Due to the location’s close proximity to the fire department, as well as quick response time, firefighters were able to isolate the fire to its point of origin preventing any further damage to nearby surrounding areas.

The fire, believed to be suspicious in nature, will remain under investigation by the Greenville Police Department and the Greenville City Fire Department.