Order tickets for July 1 Cancer Association fundraiser

GREENVILLE — The Cancer Association of Darke County is holding its annual BBQ Chicken/Marinated Pork Fundraiser.

If you would like to support Darke County cancer patients and enjoy a meal at the same time, order yours today.

Each meal contains either BBQ chicken or marinated pork chop and a dinner roll, a bag of chips and a cup of apple sauce, all for only $8.

You can order your meals now by calling Cancer Association of Darke County at 937-548-9960, or stopping in the office at 1111 Sweitzer St., Suite C on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Or you may mail your check and the number of meals you want to order to Cancer Association of Darke County, P.O. Box 781, Greenville, OH 45331, or email director@cadcinfo.org with questions.

You can pick up the tickets at the office or they can be mailed to you at your request.

Deadline for ordering is July 1 until noon.

With a ticket purchase, your name will be placed in a drawing for a new KitchenAid set of cookware. Mail your check along with a note stating your name, address, phone number and enclose a check for $8 for each meal.

The meals can be picked up on Saturday, July 11 from 11 a..m. until 1 p.m. at the Greenville City Park, Shelter 3. Just stay in your car and the food will be brought to you. Please bring your tickets. Dining at the shelter will not be permitted this year due to the Coronavirus. Proceeds will be used to benefit cancer patients living in Darke County.

Corporate Sponsors who have supported our patients this year so far are:

The Andersons Marathon, Brookdale Senior Living, Cal Maine Foods, Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Dayton Physicians, DCTPA, DL Beck Inc., Edward Jones, Family Health, First Assembly of God, Geis Audio Video, Greenville Federal, Greenville National Bank, Hittle Buick-GMC, Members Choice Credit Union, Mote, Park National Bank, Premier Health, Rudnick and Kosek, Star 88.3, Sisco, SVG Auto, Troutwine Auto, Vannoy Cox Insurance, Wayne Health Care, Weaver Brothers, Williamsons, Zechar Bailey, and United Way.

Thank you to the community for your continued support of our local cancer patients.