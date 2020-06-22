Greenville Schools honor Foster Cole

GREENVILLE — Greenville High School graduate Foster Cole was honored at the Greenville Board of Education meeting Thursday at the K-8 Building.

Cole received the Board of Education Art Award for 2020.

“The school district and community will enjoy his talent for years to come as it will be displayed in the Anna Bier Civic Room,” Greenville City Schools superintendent Doug Fries said. “We congratulate Foster here tonight.

He was presented with a certificate that read:

“Whereas Greenville city board of education is deeply committed to having students achieve at their highest potential.

Whereas the board of education realizes commitment of its staff further exudes achievement both academically and athletically.

“Whereas the board of education expects its staff to set high goals for achievement, now therefore be it resolved the board of education recognized Foster Cole for earning the Board of Education Art Award for 2020.

Fries also congratulated GHS valedictorians Andrew Bonfiglio, Amanda Chui, Joshua Galloway, Anthony Masso-Rivetti and Natalie Milligan for outstanding academic achievement.

In addition, Robert “Bobby” Jones was approved as the new varsity boys basketball coach for the 2020-21 season by a 5-0 vote.

Also, the board approved by a 5-0 vote a proposed tax levy renewal.

Fries emphasized that there is no new tax included in the proposal, that it is just a renewal.

“This is just something we have to deal with every five years (to keep the renewal tax),” Fries said.

By a 3-2 vote, the board approved a contract with Spencer Landscaping, LLC for the Athletic Field Project at the K-8 in the amount of $690,236.93 to be paid with permanent improvement funds, as recommended by Garmann Miller Architects and Engineers.

In other action, the board approved by a 5-0 vote:

The retire/rehire of Tammy Riffell as literary coach.

Recommended the Transportation Plan Form and Interscholastic Extracurricular Eligibility be reviewed for first and second reading.

Recommended the Family and Medical Leave Act Expansion and Emergency Paid Sick Leave for second reading.

Approved a number of donations to GHS-Student Fees and GHS-Athletic Department.

Approved approval of membership/voucher project litigation to the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding at the cost of $,4984.

Approved the K-8 Building Project Change Order for $180,715.

Approved Scheduled Service Agreement by Waibel Emergy Systems.

Approved a one-year contract with Weswurd, LLC.

Approved an agreement with the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council for the 2020-21 school year.

Approved a contract with Works International, Inc.

Approved a 36-month agreement with HomeTown Ticketing.

Approved a Memorandum of Understanding between Greenville City School District and Edison State Community College.

Approved a contract with the YMCA.

Approved a contract with Keystone Rehabilitation Systems, Inc.

Approved a contract and Memorandum of Understanding with Recovery and Wellness Centers of Midwest Ohio.

Approved the school lunch prices for 2020-21 school year.

Approved a contract with Greenville Learning Center for providing lunch for pre-schoolers.

Approved Student Handbooks, Athletic Code of Conduct and Student Fee schedules for the 2020-21 school year.

Accepted resignations of Cheryl Benge, Kristi Homan, Ginny Kagey, Lindsey McGlinch, Michelle Wilson, Julie Winters and Tonya Wright.

Approved the hiring of Mallory Clevenger, Lindsey McGlinch, Natalie Townsend, Shelby Voisard and Michelle Wilson as certified staff.

Approved as substitutes John Hailey, certified staff; and Mary Twaits, classified staff.

Approved the hiring of Jennifer King and Emily Mcintyre as summer school instructor and gifted intervention specialist, respectively.

Approved increase in pay for Karla Spettel, Sherri Baker, Denise Fyffe and Kim Grimm.

Approved voluntary transfer of Julia Slyder to the new Special Education Career Tech/Project Life teaching position.

Approved Karla Holzapfel to be approved as the Advance Placement Test Administrator.

Approved service contracts for Adam Eberwein, Margie Heitkamp, Lori Hoover, Lindsey McGlinch, Travis Nicholas, Amy Schoen, Karri Sherman, Christopher Sykes, Rebecca Curtis, Karla Holzapfel, Tiffany Fine, Beth Shellhaas, Matt Obringer and Rita Potter.

Approved pay to Tonya Wright for eight accrued and unused days upon retirement.

Approved Stephanie Lind to be hired as STNA Clinical Lab Instructor.

Approved the hiring of Jacob Fitzgerald to a two-year administrative contract.

Approved incremental pay increases for Laura Bemus, Carl Brown, Kurtis Combs, Kitty Davis, Doug Fries, James Hooper, Stanley Hughes, Chris Mortenson, Lindsey Peltz, Mary Rodriguez, Rhonda Schaar, Stephanie Shafer-Warick, Aaron Shaffer, Sandy Snyder, Andrea Townsend, Robert Warner, Clayton Westerbeck and Shawna Wise.

Approved tuition reimbursement for Megan Frame, Lisa Maher-Strawser and Jennifer Yohey.

Approved supplemental contracts for Bart Schmitz and Karstyn Fender.

Approved reimbursement of expenses for professional meeting attendance for Susan Dankworth, Megan Delk, Heather Crews, Jody Harter and Mary McLear.

The board then moved into executive session to have a conference with an attorney concerning disputes involving pending or imminent court action to discuss the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of public employee.

