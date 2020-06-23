Head-on collision sends one to hospital

GREENVILLE — One person was injured Monday evening after a head-on collision on the outskirts of Greenville.

At approximately 4:54 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the intersection of State Route 118 and Children’s Home Bradford Road in reference to a two-vehicle injury crash.

According to the Darke County deputies, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a red 2005 Pontiac Vibe driven by Marilyn Brown 49, of Union City, Indiana, was traveling northbound on State Route 118. Brown attempted a left-hand turn westbound onto Children’s Home Bradford Road when she failed to notice and pulled into the pathway of oncoming traffic. A red 2008 Chrysler Towne and Country, driven by April Waymire 33, of Ansonia, was also traveling southbound on State Route 118 when the Brown vehicle collided head-on with the Chrysler causing both vehicles to come to rest off the roadway in the front lawn of a private residence.

Waymire was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for what were described as minor injuries. Brown was treated and released on the scene for minor injuries refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was transported to Wayne HealthCare following a head-on collision Monday evening. The driver of the other vehicle refused treatment. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_Comer-023.jpg One person was transported to Wayne HealthCare following a head-on collision Monday evening. The driver of the other vehicle refused treatment. Jim Comer | The Daily Advocate