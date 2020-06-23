Wayne HC earns 5-star rating

GREENVILLE — It’s the highest rating any hospital can receive, and Wayne HealthCare has earned a five-star overall quality score from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

CMS is a federal agency that regulates and oversees the nation’s hospitals. Its annual Hospital Compare Report ranks Medicare-certified hospitals across the country on their quality of care with five stars being the highest score awarded. Of 4,586 hospitals nationwide, only 407 scored five stars, including Wayne HealthCare. In the Miami Valley, Wayne HealthCare is the only independent hospital to have received five stars.

“To be ranked among the top 10 percent of hospitals nationwide by CMS is both humbling and an honor,” said Wayne Deschambeau, president and CEO of Wayne HealthCare. “It’s an honor because for nearly a century, we’ve had the distinct privilege of caring for patients in Darke County and surrounding communities. In fact, with many of our patients, we’ve enjoyed a unique lifetime relationship and, because of that, they’re not just patients; they’re our friends, our neighbors, and our family.”

Deschambeau said it’s humbling too since part of CMS’ ranking is based on what patients have to say about their experiences at the hospital. “With hospitals, the patient survey serves as a patient care litmus test, telling us how we measure up. In 2019, our patients ranked Wayne HealthCare at or above the national average in most categories, including communication between provider and patient, and that’s a testament to everyone from top leadership to frontline staff putting the patient first,” added Deschambeau.

CMS created the Hospital Compare rating system to help patients and caregivers conduct side-by-side comparisons of hospitals in their region and make informed decisions regarding their health care. The annual guide can be found at Medicare.gov