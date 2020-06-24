Two injured striking utility pole

GREENVILLE — Two people, including a juvenile, were transported for injuries Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle multi-impact crash on State Route 571 West.

At approximately 8:05 a.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to the 3200 block of State Route 571 West in reference to a two-vehicle accident with injuries.

According to Darke County Deputies, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that a white Ford F350, pulling an enclosed utility trailer, was traveling eastbound on State Route 571 West when it slowed to make a left turn into a private lane. The Ford’s trailer was struck in the rear after a black Buick Envision, also traveling eastbound, failed to notice the vehicle slowed in traffic. The Buick continued left of center before striking a utility pole head-on, coming to rest in the westbound lane of traffic.

The female driver of the Buick, as well as her female juvenile passenger, were treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for what were described as minor injuries. The male driver of the Ford, as well as at least two passengers, were examined on the scene by EMS, later refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

