VFW Bingo starts up July 12

GREENVILLE — Beginning July 12, it will be business and fun as usual when the Greenville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2762 opens it front hall doors once again for bingo.

It will open up after a three-month-plus closing due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It shut down March 15 as did other clubs across the state.

Marvin Johnson, one of the assistants at bingo, said things will resume as normal, with doors opening at 11 a.m. and bingo played from 1 to 4:30 p.m. every Sunday.

Featured each week are 28 games of bingo; nine progressive games handing out $500 to those with key numbers; and the sales of pull-tab tickets.

Johnson also noted that social distancing will be required in accordance to state health requirements during the pandemic.

“We will have the same games and programs,” said Johnson. “We have various callers, four of them, and a total of 11 volunteers who work the floor. And, we’re hoping for more volunteers.”

It’s his duty to cross train people to work and report to the post meetings.

“We have an average of 30 to 45 bingo players,” he said. “Some have come here every year. It will be good to see everybody once again.”

Food, he said, can be purchased in the social room (canteen) at the VFW if needed by the players.

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

