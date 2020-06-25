Trash Bash rescheduled for Sept. 12, 13

DARKE COUNTY — Do you want to help Darke County look it’s best? Join the Darke County Solid Waste District in our 12th annual Darke County “Trash Bash” Community Clean-up Day on Saturday and Sunday, September 12 and 13, 2020. By participating, you help create a good impression on prospective employers, retail businesses, professionals, and others who visit our “clean” county.

“Litter brings more litter,” Krista Fourman, Solid Waste District Director said. “The cleaner you keep a place, the less chance it will be littered. I think you pick up less litter if you keep an area clean. It’s easier for people to throw litter where they see tons of other litter.”

How can you participate? If you signed-up in the spring before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, we are still counting on you to participate. If you can NOT participate during these dates, please let us know so that we may give your assigned roadway to another group. If you want to participate but are not already signed-up, contact the district at 937-547-0827.

The Darke County Community Clean-Up day is rescheduled for September 12 and 13, 2020, rain or shine. The collection is set to begin at 8 a.m. The district is looking for numerous groups of 4 to 6 persons to “pound the pavement” at their assigned 2-mile locations picking-up bags of trash and recyclables. Clean-up groups can be started with friends from school, work, church, and volunteer organizations or clubs and there’s no age limit for volunteers. Call the district at 937-547-0827 to for more information. Sign-up forms can also be found on the district’s website: www.co.darke.oh.us/solidwaste. New participants must have their forms must be turned in by July 30, 2020.

Each group will be given black bags for trash and clear bags for recyclables. For separating the recyclables from the trash, each group will be awarded $75 (per 2+/- mile section) for participating. Awards will be given to Darke County non-profit organizations only. There is no limit to the number of groups that an organization can enter. County highway employees will follow assigned routes and will pick-up bags on the targeted collection roads on September 14, 2020.

So, Darke County, Let’s Clean-Up!