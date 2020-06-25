Fair drops 2020 concert

DARKE COUNTY — Bad news, concertgoers: There will be no concert at this year’s Darke County Fair.

During a special session held Wednesday, the Darke County Agricultural Society Board of Governors voted to cancel the 2020 concert, originally scheduled to be held August 23, with country musician Chris Janson and special guests Riley Green and Morgan Evans.

In a statement, the board said, “The reason for this is that the regulations that we are to follow only allow half seating capacity in the grandstand therefore making it impossible to generate enough money to support the show. We do not see the [State of Ohio’s] regulations changing anytime soon and needed to make a decision based on the information that we had.”

During a June 17 meeting, the Fair Board had agreed to press ahead with plans for a full slate of activities at this year’s fair. However, the board did acknowledge State Health Department guidelines could alter activities.

For those who have already purchased concert tickets, the fair will begin issuing refunds July 1. The board also said it was looking into booking the same act for next year, though saying the musicians may or may not be available for next year’s fair.

Another victim of social distancing precautions at this year’s fair will be open show events, including livestock and non-livestock open classes. The board voted to cancel all open show events for the 2020 fair.

For further information, please contact the fair office at 937-548-5044.

There will be no concert at the Darke County Fair this August. The Fair Board said limited seating capacity, due to COVID-19 precautions, would not generate enough money to cover the cost. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/06/web1_Fair-Sign-1.jpg There will be no concert at the Darke County Fair this August. The Fair Board said limited seating capacity, due to COVID-19 precautions, would not generate enough money to cover the cost. Advocate photo

Fair board also cancels open show events

By Erik Martin DarkeCountyMedia.com

Erik Martin may be reached by phone at 937-569-4312 or by email at emartin@aimmediamidwest.com

Erik Martin may be reached by phone at 937-569-4312 or by email at emartin@aimmediamidwest.com