Darke County man arrested for murder

DARKE COUNTY — An arrest has been made in the April death of a Darke County woman.

On April 24, 2020, Teresa Bowman, age 60, wife of Richard M. Bowman, was pronounced dead at their residence by EMS on Disher Road, Darke County, Ohio. A forensic examination of Teresa Bowman revealed her death was the result of strangulation.

After several weeks of investigation by Darke County Sheriff’s detectives and the return of lab results, the case was presented to the Darke County Prosecutors Office. The Darke County Prosecuting Attorney, R. Kelly Ormsby III, presented the case to the grand jury on June 25.

On Friday, Darke County Deputies arrested Bowman, age 58, of Mississinawa Township, after a warrant on indictment was issued by the Darke County Grand Jury for charges of aggravated murder. The indictment is the result of an investigation conducted by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the Darke County Coroner’s Office.

Bowman is currently incarcerated at the Darke County Jail without bond.

Darke County deputies arrested Richard M. Bowman Friday for the April death of his wife, Teresa Bowman. He is charged with aggravated murder.

Richard Bowman indicted for death of wife

