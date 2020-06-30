Park concerts postponed until Aug. 2

GREENVILLE — The Board of the Greenville Municipal Concert Band has decided to postpone the start of our concert season to Sunday, August 2. We are hoping that the spread of COVID-19 will ease enough by then so that the band can resume our Sunday concerts in the park without creating a risk for everyone involved.

We are thankful for the kindness and appreciation that the community has shown us in our many years of existence and we are looking forward to once again entertaining in our beautiful park on Sunday evenings. Thank you for your patience and understanding and if all goes well, we will see you in August.