Poultry Days bulk chicken presale tickets available

VERSAILLES — Don’t let COVID-19 ruin your summer… It’s time for World Famous Poultry Days Chicken.

Are you as tired of COVID as we are? Do you miss seeing your friends and family? Want to gather but aren’t comfortable with large groups. Poultry Days is about friends, families and neighbors. Organize a party August 14 to 16. Invite the neighbors and order bulk chicken or pick up dinners in the four-lane drive thru without leaving your car.

The board continues to communicate with our local health department and village officials. We appreciate their openness and willingness to work through avenues for offering a safe festival. It’s no secret that restrictions are difficult and decisions are not final. But… we are confident we will serve chicken August 14 to 16. So confident that if you purchase bulk chicken online at versaillespoultrydays.com or presale ticket and we are unable to serve chicken we will provide a 100-percent refund.

Each cooler costs $130 and contains 20 halves of chicken which can stay hot up to 5 hours if unopened. Individual dinner tickets will be available at Johns IGA, Second National in Versailles and the Versailles S&L. Should the festival not serve chicken we will grant a full refund on presales. Individual dinners costs $8 and is sized for a single meal with half a chicken, Mike-Sells potato chips, roll, butter, applesauce, and the traditional Chilly Willy Orange Drink.

Plan your background barbecue. Take a cooler of chicken to grandmas or the camper. Grab a picnic table at the park or lake. Heck if you order two or more coolers of chicken, we will deliver by noon on Friday, August 14 within 25 miles. That includes Troy, Greenville, Piqua, Sidney, Minster, and New Bremen.

Don’t let COVID take away the best parts of summer. Established in 1952 and supporting summer fun for 69 years. Orders for bulk chicken, no sides, must be placed at versaillespoultrydays.com by July 27. If you have questions please email vpdchickenline@gmail.com. Your continued support of the festival is much appreciated.